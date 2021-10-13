The Clatskanie City Council is sending its concerns about the state's vaccination mandate to Gov. Kate Brown.
The council met in special session Tuesday night, Oct. 12, to approve a resolution outlining the concerns and is asking the governor to reconsider her vaccination mandate.
"It is a respectful request to rescind the vaccine mandate," Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said.
The resolution passed on a 5-1 vote with Mayor Bob Brajcich voting no.
"Those in favor of the resolution expressed their concern of the affect the mandate is having on the health care profession and first responders and law enforcement with news stories of mass resignations in those professions in opposition to the mandate," Hinkelman said. "Those on the council and those who chose to make public comment in the audience expressed concern about individual freedom and the concern of government mandated coercion."
During the meeting, Brajcich agreed with many of the comments but cited a Supreme Court decision form 1905 about the small-pox Vaccine, and that the governor had the legal right to issue the mandate and would vote no.
Hinkelman said he will sign the resolution and send it to Gov. Brown.
