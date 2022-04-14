The Clatskanie City Council met Wednesday, April 6 and received a presentation by Hudson Garbage about the agency’s efforts to convert customers' garbage containers.
The company is using trucks equipped with specialized container lifts to pick up the garage carts and empty them into the truck. Hudson is providing new containers free to allow for the new pickup to each customer during the transition effort.
A Hudson representative said the transfer is being done primarily for safety and convenience to customers and eliminates customers having to buy or pay to replace their own cans.
Rainier City Council
The City of Rainier may soon be sporting banners highlighting the history behind each of the city’s districts.
During the Rainier City Council's April 4 meeting, city councilors discussed the possibility of the banners as part of a city beautification initiative.
The banners would cost an estimated $10,000 and be included in the city’s next fiscal budget, according to the council minutes.
At the meeting, Rainier City Mayor Jerry Cole suggested that Rainier could honor the city's veterans with banners on Veterans Way.
"I think sometimes it helps to have neighborhoods have their kind of identity and character," Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen told the Chief following the city council meeting.
There are several light poles in Rainier that can host banners, including 20 in the plaza area, 12 along A street, seven by Veterans Way, 16 along B Street, seven by the boat launch, 10 by the park and six from West A Street to the boat launch, according to Rainier Public Works Director Sue Lawrence.
The banner discussion will be part of the Rainier Parks Committee meeting April 25.
Annexation ordinance approved
During the April 4 session, Jorgensen told the council that the Rainier Planning Commission has passed an ordinance, which will set forth a clear policy on annexation. The annexation is one of several proposed ordinances approved by the commission. A public hearing is set for the May city council session to review the proposed ordinances.
Jorgensen also informed the city council that he had submitted written and oral testimony at the Oregon Legislature in early February supporting a bill to form a task force to examine Oregon’s land use laws and how they might be improved in assisting cities with their urban growth boundary (UGBs) adjustments.
Jorgensen earlier told The Chief the city has identified a minimum of 500 acres of land that is undevelopable due to steep cliffs and flood zone concerns within the city’s UGB that could be swapped for land in the west end of the city to enable future growth. Since the state legislature’s land use task force bill failed to pass during the February session, Jorgensen said the city is moving forward with another option to allow the land swap.
“It is a process that is currently allowed under state law,” Jorgensen said. “So, it is doable.”
Students recognized
During the Mayor’s announcements at the April 4 council meeting, Mayor Jerry Cole read a proclamation into the record declaring April as HOPE month and presented several student awards.
Among those honored were Rainier High School seniors Jenna Kamppi, Arianna Ojeda Ronan, Chloe Crawford, Emmalee Melvin, Jamie Knox, Jiri Antonu, Jeremiah duPlessis, Kalli Budge, and Aubrey Sorensen for their involvement with Rho Kappa.
Kandence Stout and Savanna Cook were also honored for being History Cub officers of the year, and Clayton Orman was honored for being History Club member of the year.
On Thursday morning, April 14, Jorgensen informed The Chief that the city is planning a grand opening of the Riverfront Trail from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 29 at Rainier City Park. Look for more details in an upcoming edition of The Chief.
The Rainier Riverfront Trail is a new trail that starts at the city’s downtown plaza area and once the new bridge is in place the trail will connect to the city’s park allowing improved public access to the area.
