The Clatskanie City Council conducted two public meetings at its session Wednesday night, March 3.
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman presented the proposed capital improvement projects (CIP) to the Clatskaine City Council.
The proposed improvements include:
- Replacement pumps for the lift stations
- Valve and meter at the sewer plant
- Water line replacement Tichnor Street
- Waterline at Deer Island Park Mobile Home
- Water plant filters
- Transfer switch for the generator at the Legion Hall to allow that facility to be used as a shelter during emergencies
- Portable radar traffic sign
The total proposed CIP cost is $205,000. Hinkelman said the city uses $125,000 from its timber fund and 80,000 from the city’s infrastructure fund to pay for the CIP projects.
Prior to the regular session, the city council conducted a special meeting to receive public comment on a community block grant application.
“We are seeking the grant to conduct the engineering and environmental assessment for a new wastewater treatment plant,” Hinkelman said.
No public comment was submitted at the special Wednesday meeting following which the regular session was convened. During that meeting, the council approving Ordinance 700, which Hinkelman said is an ordinance that revises and updates the city’s water service regulations.
“It was more an update to bring the city code up to current standards in law,” Hinkelman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.