City officials in Rainier are moving to clear a property that has been deemed a public nuisance and a neighborhood blight.
Neighbors surrounding the property along West 8th Street have complained about people coming and going from the property over the years and many disabled vehicles, furniture and garbage spread throughout the property. The house on the property was eventually made uninhabitable but the eyesore remains, according to the complaints.
Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said the property had been scheduled for a sheriff’s office auction Jan. 5 but attorneys representing the bank that owns the property requested that the auction be postponed until Feb. 9.
Council President Mike Kreger said the property has been discussed by council for years.
“The nuisance is an issue and the city needs to be diligent in resolving it,” Kreger said during the council’s January public session. Councilor Scott Cooper agreed. Mayor Jerry Cole concurred and said the property is a blight on the area.
Kreger moved to declare the property a nuisance. That motion was seconded by Cooper and adopted unanimously by the city council.
Jorgensen told The Chief he didn’t think nuisances are becoming more frequent in Rainier, referring to a burnt house left unattended for several months at 516 East E Street. The city finally had that property, also deemed a public nuisance, cleared last fall.
“It’s just that we’re taking a more responsive approach to handling them,” he said. “We’re also still continuing to look into our options for code enforcement.”
Jorgensen said the city has conducted a community survey and there are different options that Rainier could put into place by the beginning of the fiscal year in July to address such public property nuisances.
“You go to the east side of Portland, and you have zombie houses all over the place,” Jorgensen said. “Some of them are right next to houses that people own that they maintain, and it just looks awful. We don’t want that here.”
According to Jorgensen, the council has been concerned about the cost to the city to clear such nuisance properties. What’s changed now is that with the West 8th Street property, the city’s public works department could clear the property without the expense of contracting out the needed work.
“Typically, when you’re evading a nuisance, it’s a home that is occupied, (that) a person owns as opposed to an entity and the big nature of the complaint is the pile of debris and garbage in the backyard,” he said. “It appears to be mostly household waste. But it’s been out there for a very long time and the biggest barrier to its move. The complaints are about the garbage in the backyard, not necessarily about the house or the structure itself.”
Jorgensen said the bank is requesting a minimum bid from the property auction at approximately $160,000.
“There has to be due process for the property owner,” Jorgensen said. “That was one of the issues with the burned house. You have to give them the right to respond. Otherwise, you don’t want to create a situation where a city can just up and declare something a nuisance and take someone’s property or put liens on it.”
In 2021 alone, police officers have performed 7,040 premise checks and filed 61 property reports, according to a release from the Rainier Police Department.
