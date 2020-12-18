Rainier City Councilors Levi Richardson, Jenna Weaver, Mike Kreger, and Mayor Jerry Cole will take the Oath of Office on Jan. 4 during the first city council meting of 2021.
Council members also planned to discuss recommendations for a new food cart ordinance at the session.
The council has recognized outgoing longtime councilors James Bradfield, Sloan Nelson and Steve Massey for their many years of service to the city and its residents.
Ceremonial plaques were made for all three and presented to them during the Dec. 7 council’s public meeting. The three are leaving the city council because they have moved outside of the city limits.
The Rainier Council also voted unanimously to renew its contract with CBR Forestry, LLC for another year and unanimously passed Resolution 20-12-01, which adopts an updated employee handbook. The former handbook was ten years old and needed to reflect changes in state law around areas like sick leave and pay equity, according to Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen.
Other council action:
• Voted unanimously to pass Ordinance 1077, which updates the regulations for marijuana facilities in city limits by bringing them more in line with state regulations.
• Voted unanimously to accept bids for the replacement of the entrance and interior doors at city hall. The new doors will allow for a touchless system that will enhance safety and security while preserving the building’s historic heritage. That project should be eligible for reimbursement through COVID relief grant funds, as it will help the city comply with public health guidelines, according Jorgensen.
For more information, contact the City of Rainier at 503-556-7301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.