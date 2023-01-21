City Councils

The Clatskanie Council meets on the first Wednesday of each month at Clatskanie City Hall, located at 75 S Nehalem St. The Rainier City Council meets the first Monday of each month at the Rainier City Hall located at 106 W B St.

Both the city councils in Clatskanie and Rainier have begun the new year with new members.

Elected in November, new councilors Amanda Owen and Dave True took their oaths of office alongside reelected Councilor Jim Helmen and Mayor Robert “Bob” Brajcich. The oaths took place at the first council meeting of the new year on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

