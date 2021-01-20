Students taking the Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) Art Classes aren't letting the pandemic get in the way of their creativity.
The students have prepared their year-end art show and will present their work in two different formats, featuring different art.
The first display will be help from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday Jan 29 and Saturday Jan. 30 in front of CMHS. The student art will be displayed for the public to enjoy, outside, and under the protection of the overhang.
Organizers ask that those viewing the art wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Each student has chosen five pieces to display to the community – these pieces were created either for the class or on the student’s own.
The second display is a virtual art show to feature all the students' artwork created during the semester. The link will be posted on the school’s website and Facebook. It will be released for viewing on Friday Feb 5.
Clatskanie Middle/High School is located at 471 Bel Air Drive in Clatskanie. The school may be reached at 503-728-2146.
