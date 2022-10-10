Information is now emerging after Oregon State Police (OSP) seized drugs and cash during a traffic stop along Highway 30.
A Hammond, Oregon man faces multiple charges following the traffic story shortly after 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6 conducted by an OSP Trooper assigned to the Astoria Area Command.
The trooper stopped a black van for several traffic violations on Highway 30 westbound near milepost 89.
During the traffic stop, the trooper noted the driver displayed several signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUII, according to OSP. The involved vehicle was searched, and the following items were seized:
89.4 grams of Cocaine
507.1 grams of pills containing Fentanyl
108.3 grams of Heroin
60.5 grams of Psilocybin
9mm pistol
$1,314.12 in US Currency
Digital scale, drug paraphernalia, and drug packaging
The driver, identified as 47-year-old Jamie Redman Brown, from Hammond, was lodged in the Clatsop County Jail on the following charges:
Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants-Controlled Substances
Reckless Driving
Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl- Substantial Quantity (5 grams or more)
Unlawful Possession of Heroin- Substantial Quantity (5 grams or more)
Unlawful Possession of Cocaine- Substantial Quantity (5 grams or more)
Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
Detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative) assisted OSP Troopers duering the traffic stop.
The OSP-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), which is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program coordinating with and providing funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.
