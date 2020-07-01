The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has approved Global Partners to add renewable diesel to its transloading permit for the Clatskanie, Oregon terminal at Port Westward.
This was the last regulatory hurdle before Global could begin transloading renewable diesel at its rail and ship capable facility on the Columbia River.
“We are thrilled to have received the permit from Oregon DEQ and look forward to transloading renewable diesel," Global Partners CEO Eric Slifka said. "At Global, we believe that our strategic assets are well positioned to move the low- carbon fuels of the future."
Earlier this year, Global announced plans to receive, store, and ship renewable diesel through their Oregon terminal. Oregon DEQ has approved the final permit and Global has signed a long-term contract for handling the product. Global officials said they will prepare to start receiving renewable diesel this fall.
“With this permit modification, our ability to handle a portfolio of advanced biofuels is further enhanced," Global Partners Terminal Operations senior vice president Dylan Remley said. "Since 2016 the facility has been storing and handling ethanol. The addition of renewable diesel provides further capabilities and opportunities for the biofuels marketplace, which are driven by West Coast low carbon fuel standards,”
“We want to thank everyone who participated in the permitting process, and especially the local community," Slifka said. "Without local support, we couldn’t take this next step in the use of the facility. We are thankful for our partners and neighbors in Columbia County and look forward to providing jobs and community support for many years to come,”
Renewable diesel is a cleaner fuel derived entirely from plant and animal byproducts, according to a release from Global. Renewable diesel can be used in any diesel engine. It can help reduce greenhouse emissions and help meet state and federal climate standards.
There is large demand for renewable diesel, driven in part by government climate policy, and Global’s Clatskanie Terminal is well-positioned to distribute it in a safe and reliable manner, the release states.
Learn more at www.globalp.com.
