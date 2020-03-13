Global Partners is one step closer to shipping green diesel from the Columbia Pacific Bio Refinery (CPBR), which the company owns and operates, in Port Westward.
The Port of Columbia County unanimously approved on Wednesday, March 11 amendments to Global’s sublease, dock use agreements and pipeline easement.
This is the first of a two-part approval process. Approval from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is still needed for the company to ship renewable diesel to CPBR, which it will then ship out by barge from the Columbia River.
The switch, should it occur, would take place at their transloading facility at the Columbia Pacific Bio-Refinery, which the company owns and operates at Port Westward, near Clatskanie.
Since 2016, the company has only transloaded ethanol, a first-generation renewable biofuel. The company is looking to move to the next generation of renewable biofuels, which is renewable green diesel.
The Chief will closely be following developments and we will post what we learn about this project.
