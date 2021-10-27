The Port of Columbia County Board of Commissioners has appointed Sean Clark as Port Executive Director.
Clark first joined the Port of Columbia County in 2014 as the Port Westward terminal manager and became deputy executive director in May 2021. Clark has been acting as interim executive director since the resignation of Douglas Hayes last month.
“We take pride in selecting and promoting community members to staff and leadership positions at the Port of Columbia County," Port of Columbia County Commission President Nancy Ward said. "Our succession planning, which ensures we will never have a key role open for which another employee is not prepared, resulted in a seamless transition moving Sean Clark from Deputy Director to Director."
“I am thankful to the Board for their confidence in me and it’s an honor to have this opportunity to continue my career at the Port as the Executive Director," Clark said. "We have a talented and dedicated group of people at the Port, and I look forward to working with them to bring economic opportunities to Columbia County."
“The Commission is grateful for the seven years Sean invested in learning the business of the Port and we’re confident his leadership will serve our expansion and investment in local jobs and industry,” Ward said.
Clark has more than 12 years of port experience and an extensive background in logistics and maritime management. Prior to joining the Port of Columbia County, he was the Harbor Master and Facility Security Officer at the Port of Kalama in Washington.
Clark earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Communications from Concordia University. He is a past president and current member of the Northwest Marine Terminals Association, past chair of the Lower Columbia Region Harbor Safety Committee and represents the Port of Columbia County’s maritime interests at a variety of industry groups.
As the Port of Columbia County Executive Director, Clark will provide strategic leadership for the port by working with the commission and management team to establish long-range goals, business strategies, plans, and policies.
The top priority for the Port continues to be economic growth, specifically development at the Scappoose Airport, McNulty Creek Industrial Park in St. Helens, and Port Westward Industrial Park in Clatskanie, according to a release from the Port. Clark will also manage the day-to-day operations and promote the Port’s mission of economic development by facilitating job growth within the port district.
A native Oregonian, Clark resides in Goble where he and his wife of 27 years have raised their son and two daughters. He is active in the local community and a member of the Kiwanis Club of Clatskanie and Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce and a former chairman of the Rainier School Board.
In his personal time, Clark currently serves as the board president of the Columbia 911 Communications District and is a member of two bands that actively play in the region.
Hayes resigned in late September and has been the focus of an investigation of 'possible misuse' of port funds.
