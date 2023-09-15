Patrick McCoy

Patrick McCoy

 Courtesy photo

Rainier has appointed Patrick McCoy as the Interim Public Works Director after Sue Lawrence retired from the full-time role in favor of a part-time contractor capacity.

Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said Lawrence was eligible for retirement through PERS, but will work with McCoy and the city to perform very specific functions around “water, sewer, and compliance with DEQ regulations.”

