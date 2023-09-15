Rainier has appointed Patrick McCoy as the Interim Public Works Director after Sue Lawrence retired from the full-time role in favor of a part-time contractor capacity.
Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said Lawrence was eligible for retirement through PERS, but will work with McCoy and the city to perform very specific functions around “water, sewer, and compliance with DEQ regulations.”
“Essentially, what we did was she retired her position full-time as Public Works Director, but we’re still contracting with her on a part-time basis,” Jorgensen said in an August interview. “She’d actually started off as a contractor back in 2017. We’re basically getting her back into that role as we transition the department.”
When Lawrence fully steps away is “up to her,” Jorgensen said. McCoy has been serving as Rainier’s Forester for the last “couple of years,” and Jorgensen said the working relationships he had with city staff and his qualifications through prior experience were important in his selection.
“We have a very good rapport; we work well together. So, in that sense it was a natural fit, and that seemed to make a lot more sense than casting a wide net,” Jorgensen said. “He’s a known quantity for the city. He’s done waterlines, he’s done sewer lines, he’s worked with unions; those are all things he’ll have to do in this role, so in that sense, it was a very natural fit.”
McCoy and Lawrence will work together during the transitional period. McCoy’s position as Interim Public Works Director is a trial period for both he and the city. At the end of the year, if the arrangement is working for both parties, the city will have the ability to cement it as a full-time permanent position.
McCoy was unanimously appointed to take the position at the Rainier City Council’s meeting on Aug. 17. McCoy began acting in the capacity of Interim Public Works Director on Sept. 1.
Jorgensen said that one of the priorities he has for the Public Works Department is “professional development of public works staff.” The City of Rainier has incentives in place to encourage staff members to receive special training and certifications.
“As we’ve been transitioning, I’ve been asking every individual member of public works staff what their wish list is. ‘What training would you like? What certifications would you like,’” Jorgensen said. “We want them to be the best they can be.”
Jorgensen expects that McCoy will be a positive force in supporting the growth of the public works department and expanding their skill sets. When asked whether he hopes McCoy will end up being the permanent fill-in for the position, Jorgensen said he has enjoyed working with McCoy and hopes to continue to do so.
“That’s why this arrangement is kind of flexible for now, as a trial period, to see if it works for him, to see if it works for the city. My hope is that it does and that it’s beneficial for all involved. Not just city council, not just management staff, but also for the public works staff as well,” Jorgensen said. “And that he can bring out the most of their potential and get them all multiple certifications and additional training so they can build up their skillsets and become even more valuable to the organization.”
