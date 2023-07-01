Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole

Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole tossing candy to spectators at a past Rainier Days Parade.

The annual Rainier Days in the Park celebration is back, and the town and waterfront will be alight with a parade, carnival, vendors, food, thrill rides, live music, wrestling, and fireworks.

The event will take place at Rainier City Park on July 7, 8, and 9. In 2022, the event drew around 2,000 people over three days, according to Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole. Coming out of the COVID pandemic, the event has remained a mainstay in Rainier.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Submit an Ad

If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.


Online Poll

What are you most looking forward to on July Fourth?

You voted: