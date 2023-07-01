The annual Rainier Days in the Park celebration is back, and the town and waterfront will be alight with a parade, carnival, vendors, food, thrill rides, live music, wrestling, and fireworks.
The event will take place at Rainier City Park on July 7, 8, and 9. In 2022, the event drew around 2,000 people over three days, according to Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole. Coming out of the COVID pandemic, the event has remained a mainstay in Rainier.
“It draws people in, it’s definitely fun for the whole family,” Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said. “It’s the kind of thing where you can spend all day, bring your kids, they go on the rides, you got live music. So, It’s something for everyone.”
Though they had to cancel the event in 2020 due to the pandemic, they still managed to have a parade that year, and the event has been going strong since, according to Cole.
Starting on June 7, the three-day event will feature circus wheel acrobats, a carnival, and craft and food vendors each day.
Here are the scheduled events according to Cole:
Friday
• 3 p.m. Music TBA
• 6 p.m. Pro Wrestling
• 8 p.m. Steelhead classic rock
Saturday
• 10 a.m. Parade
• 12 p.m. Idol poets
• 2:30 p.m. Cloudshine
• 5 p.m. Big River Big Band
• 8 p.m. Back into Black AC/DC tribute
• 10 p.m. Fireworks
Sunday
• 10 a.m. All church service
• 12 p.m. Faith-Based Music all church events
Presale all-day ride passes for the event, and carnival are available at Deli Store and More for $30. The event boasts an impressive firework display that will seek to be voted as the “Best on the Columbia River” for the eleventh consecutive year.
Oregon native and Rainier resident Delbert Larson is the 2023 Grand Marshall for the Rainier Days in the Park parade.
“Parades too, that’s a chance for the community to shine, and you just see how happy it makes people,” Jorgensen said. “It’s something that everyone looks forward to in town.”
This will be the 32nd Rainier Days in the Park, according to the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum. The Rainier Days in the Park started in 1992 and was originally sponsored by the Rainier Chamber of Commerce. Since 2011, the event has been under the direction of Mayor Jerry Cole and a committee of community volunteers.
According to Cole, the event is made possible by a host of sponsors, including: Teevin Bros., Remax Power Pros, Rainier Chevron, Luigi’s Pizza, Deli Store and More, Rightline, Grocery Outlet, Hudson Garbage, Clatskanie PUD, Columbia River PUD, Port of Columbia County, Vilardi Electric, and the Columbia County Cultural Coalition.
