Oregonians consider their public beaches to be sacred; and everyone who enjoys Oregon’s public beaches can thank the determination of two charismatic, visionary Oregon governors.
Many know the story of Governor Tom McCall and his signing of the “Beach Bill” in 1967. Fewer know the story of Governor Oswald West, who in 1913 convinced the Oregon legislature to designate all Oregon beaches a public highway.
Who was Oswald West, and why was he so concerned about protecting Oregon’s beaches?
Early Life
Born in Ontario, Canada in 1873, Oswald West moved to Oregon with his family when he was 4. Growing up in Salem, West had just 8 years of formal education, which was common at the time.
Intelligent and hardworking, a prominent Salem banker took notice of the young West; offering him a job as a messenger at his bank and becoming his mentor, encouraging him to read and learn the banking business. Promoted to bank teller 3 years later, one day a man cashed a forged check with West for $2,750, a small fortune in those days.
West discovered the forgery, pursued him with his 6-shooter and caught up with him just before he boarded a train. Tough and fearless, West backed the man into a nearby saloon and recovered the money. After several years in the banking business, West needed a break and spent a summer herding sheep near Spokane, Washington.
Heading north in 1899 during Yukon’s Klondike Gold Rush, West narrowly escaped being killed in a boundary dispute with a neighboring prospector.
In 1901, West moved to Astoria to work at the First National Bank, and in 1903 accepted the job of Oregon’s Land Agent, where he helped recover almost 900,000 acres of State School Land that had been stolen through fraud and corruption. West was later appointed to the Oregon Railroad Commission, where he helped pursue legal action against millionaire Edward Henry Harriman, president of the Union Pacific and Southern Pacific railroads.
West runs for Governor
In 1910, a month after passing the state bar exam and becoming an attorney, and never having run for political office, West decided to run for Oregon governor as a Democrat.
By current political standards, early 20th century Oregon would have been considered a deep red state, with registered Republicans outnumbering Democrats 3:1. Running on a progressive platform, riding a wave of progressive and populist sentiment that was stripping power from the wealthy and giving it back to the people, and promising four years of clean government, West won the governors race against the incumbent Republican governor.
At age 37, West became the youngest person to be elected Oregon’s governor. Years later, in 1958, Mark Hatfield would be elected governor at age 36.
Making Beaches A Public Highway
West faced a challenge in getting his progressive agenda enacted; of the 30 Senate seats, 28 were held by Republicans, along with 54 of the 60 House seats. Having earlier witnessed the theft and destruction of Oregon’s forestlands by corrupt timber barons, West feared the same fate awaited the pristine Oregon coast from land speculators.
The problem was that the Republican legislature would never support the idea of making Oregon’s beaches public. West had an idea one day while riding his horse from Elk Creek in Cannon Beach, over Neakahnie Mountain to Nehalem; he would present the idea of making all of Oregon’s beaches a public highway.
The simple text of his bill stated that “the shore of the Pacific Ocean, between the ordinary high tide and extreme low tide, and from the Columbia River on the north, to the Oregon and California state line on the south, is hereby declared a public highway and shall forever remain open as such to the public.” West “pointed out that thus we would come into miles and miles of highway without cost to the taxpayer…the legislature took the bait - hook, line and sinker.
Thus came public ownership to our beaches.” The bill was overwhelmingly passed by the legislature, and on February 13th, 1913, Governor Oswald West signed his bill into law.
Oswald West declined to run for a second term as Governor, preferring to go back to his law practice. West retired from practicing law after suffering a heart attack in 1945, and died in Portland in 1960.
Oswald West State Park, south of Cannon Beach, was named in honor of the person who protected Oregon’s beaches. In 1912, Oswald West and his wife purchased an acre of land on a small knoll in Cannon Beach that overlooked the ocean and Haystack Rock.
Their 2,000 square foot log cabin was completed in the summer of 1913, sold in 1926, and sold again in 1936 to Dr. Harry Bouvy, whose descendants still own the home. The house was destroyed by a young arsonist in 1991, painstakingly restored by 1995, and placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The house sits below Hemlock Street at the north end of the “S” curves in Cannon Beach. The best place to view the house once owned by Governor Oswald West is from the beach just south of Haystack Rock.
Bob Atiyeh is a County Media correspondent.
