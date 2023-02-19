Oregonians consider their public beaches to be sacred; and everyone who enjoys Oregon’s public beaches can thank the determination of two charismatic, visionary Oregon governors.

Many know the story of Governor Tom McCall and his signing of the “Beach Bill” in 1967. Fewer know the story of Governor Oswald West, who in 1913 convinced the Oregon legislature to designate all Oregon beaches a public highway.

Oswald West

A poster for Oswald West’s 1910 gubernatorial campaign.
