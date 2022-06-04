News of a local boy’s generosity is resonating with the community and across Oregon.
“I think people are hungry for good news and positivity, and Edan’s donation delivered that in a big way,” said Maryanne Hirning, director of the Clatskanie Library District.
Earlier in May, Clatskanie Library District authored a social media post recognizing fifth grader Edan Bocanegra for his $150 donation to the library to support a LEGO club.
“This young man, Edan Bocanegra, surprised the library with a $150.00 donation of funds he raised through collecting & returning cans!” the post reads. “Per his request, the library will be purchasing LEGOs to start a weekly LEGO club!! We can’t thank Edan enough for his incredible donation!!”
News of Bocanegra’s good deed quickly spread beyond Clatskanie. The State Library of Oregon and the Oregon Library Association shared the Clatskanie Library District’s post on their own Facebook pages, recognizing him for making the public library a better place.
Taking initiative
When Bocanegra learned of the library’s intention to start a LEGO club, he sprang into action.
“The librarian had told him that they were maybe going to start one in the fall, and he came home and was excited about it,” mom Angela Bocanegra said. “(He) wanted to do it sooner. So magically, it’s all come together where it (is) now.”
Bocanegra went door to door, asking neighbors and community members whether they had any cans they could give.
Angela told The Chief she was doubtful at first.
“As a parent, I wanted to say, oh, don’t go bother people, but I didn’t say anything negative,” she said. “I was like, Well, you do whatever you want to do, you know, and I couldn’t believe it. He came back with a whole clipboard of addresses that he had them fill out before.”
Bocanegra collected around 1,000 cans in all and delivered the proceeds to the Clatskanie Library District.
‘Big dreams’
Bocanegra’s donation was impactful for several reasons, according to Hirning.
“LEGO Clubs are a pretty standard STEM programming option at libraries today; many Columbia County libraries have well-established and incredibly popular clubs,” Hirning said. “With the monetary donation from Edan, the library was able to purchase several foundational LEGO sets that will start the club off on the right foot.”
“Additionally, the social media posts and newspaper publicity gets the word out to a much larger audience than usual, so the library has so much potential to offer a variety of programming that supports lifelong learning,” she added.
The Clatskanie Library District LEGO Club will be a once-a-week offering for kids ages 6 and over, Hirning said.
The LEGO Club, which debuts at the library on June 24 and is free to attend, will be held every Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.
“We are so thankful to Edan for getting this program off the ground!” Hirning said.
Angela expressed pride in her son moving forward with this initiative despite her initial reservations.
If there is anything to take away from this story and the community response, “it’s the power of positivity,” Angela said.
“It was all him. He spearheaded the whole thing,” Angela said. “So I think that’s what it is - the big dreams that a kid can have, that adults should never shut those down.”
