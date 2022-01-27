Blending arts and music will be the theme of the Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) Arts Department Art Show and Concerts, Saturday, Jan. 29.
The Art Show is open from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at CMHS, 471 Bel Air Drive in Clatskanie. The show will feature art from about 50 high school art classe students. The CMHS Jazz Band will play in the auditorium at 1 p.m. and the school choir will perform at 2:30 p.m. The events are free. Donations are welcomed. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
CMHS Music and Art Director Jaime Erwin said the theme of the music and art student event is “Welcome Back.”
“This will be our first event altogether since January 2020,” she said
Participating students include about 45 students from 9th grade through 12th grade.
“The concert is the CMHS Jazz Band (7th through 12th) with about 17 members and our high school choir with nine members and some students are in both music and art,” she said.
Doors open for the Art Show from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for people to enjoy at their leisure, according to Erwin.
“The art is hung on the walls in project groups,” she said. “Student’s name and grade level are displayed below.”
Planning for the joint student event was challenging, according to Erwin.
“Musically speaking, it was a rough go last year,” she said. “Online choir was not working out, plus we didn’t get the go ahead to sing until after spring break, so we switched to Music Appreciation in October. We made the most out of the situation! We learned a lot and they (students) had fun learning about World Music and Western decades.”
Erwin said the school band was online for the first semester.
“Before shutdown, we were a concert band, but I had no idea when/if we would be allowed to play together,” she said. “There were talks of A and B days due to cohort numbers, so I switch to Jazz Combos. This way, if I had three students, we could still make good music together and if I had 20 kids, we could still make good music together.
Erwin said the students learned jazz songs and how to improvise all online, using a “band in the box” backing tracks off YouTube to practice alone.
“Then, the second semester we were back to in person,” she said. “We played outside, under the overhang by the auditorium entrance. Rain or shine! When it snowed, they got the day off. We were able to put on two outdoor concerts for our families at the end of the year.”
For the art classes, Erwin said the first semester was entirely online due to the pandemic health and safety restrictions.
“So, I printed out pictures of their work that they submitted and hung the show myself on moveable boards outside,” Erwin said. “When we came back to in person, the rules were still pretty strict, so the students helped hang the show a little bit, but I ended up doing a lot. But it was their actual artwork this time and not just printed pictures. Again, outside show on moving boards. This year, totally different! The students collaborated across a few different days to hang the show. It was really nice to see them all working together to make everything look great!”
Erwin said the students are still excited to be back in school.
“They are excited to sing and play together again,” she said. “They are excited to be back in the art room creating art. Their excitement shows.”
According to Erwin, the COVID-19 pandemic deflated a lot of the CMHS programs and most are now rebuilding.
“This is very true for the Art as well,” she said. “Choir is small but mighty, band learned an entire new art form, drama has learned to be movie stars, and students taking art classes has tripled in the past year.”
Erin said there is a positive take-away about the art and band joint program.
“I want people to look at this event and see the resilience of these students,” she said. “In a time when it was so easy to just do nothing and to let creativity go, these students pushed though. Their voices are strong, and they are working hard. I hope people see this event and get inspired.”
For more information, call CMHS at 503-728-2146.
