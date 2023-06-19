Meeting with Reporters

Oregon Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, talks to reporters about the end of the walkout on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

 Courtesy from Ben Botkin / Oregon Capital Chronicle

The Oregon Senate on Thursday, June 15, quickly and without debate passed two of the most contentious bills of the session – on abortion and firearms – as the Republican-led walkout ended and work began.

To reach this point, senators endured a walkout that began on May 3 and ended Thursday with compromises to both proposals: House bills 2002 and 2005.

