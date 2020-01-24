The City of Rainier has issued the following notice concerning the A Street project.
The westbound lane of A Street between East 3rd Street and West 2nd Street in downtown Rainier, Oregon will be closed to traffic throughout the day on Monday, January 27, as contractors lay asphalt as a major step in the ongoing reconstruction of the corridor.
Businesses along A Street will be open that day, but parking will be limited to the eastbound lanes of A Street and in the marina and plaza parking areas along the Columbia River. Plaza area parking will be accessible via the Marina entrance near East 3rd Street.
