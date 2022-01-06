As winter weather envelops Columbia County, some students are facing delays in school bus transportation, much to the frustration of pandemic-weary parents with few options and limited access to childcare.
Rainier’s Hudson Park Elementary purportedly sent out a memo on Tuesday, Jan. 4 to parents 10 minutes before the first bell rang, informing them school buses would arrive two hours later than scheduled due to snow conditions.
According to Rainier School District Superintendent Joseph Hattrick, the snow impacted all bus routes leading to and from Rainier School District.
“Big round of applause for our brilliant school district leadership,” one Facebook user commented in response to the update on the school district website. “How much are we paying these people anyway?”
“I have no idea what that means for our family,” another wrote.
Hattrick was quick to address parents’ complaints, responding to the thread with the following statement. The statement in part reads:
“At 5 this morning, when the maintenance team arrived on campus, conditions were wet and there was no ice, but the team spread salt and de-icer,” he wrote. “At 6:40 it was noticed that ice began to form in the parking lot. This is also when it was determined that we needed to pivot and move to snow routes.
“When there are changing conditions, we will always do our best to predict and plan, but we cannot predict last-minute freezes and will instead do what we can to increase safety on the campus. When school is closed due to conditions we send out messaging through our robocall/text system as well as notify through Flash Alert and Facebook.
“When there are snow routes, the daily schedule remains the same, and snow routes can be found on our website. In the event there is a two-hour delay, everything gets moved back two hours (bus pick up times, school day start, etc.) but the end time remains the same.
“As always I am happy to discuss concerns and answer any questions the community has but would hope that we can all remain respectful. Our district has very unique weather patterns and they were being monitored closely and unfortunately, an alternate decision had to be made right away.”
Mid-Columbia Bus Company, Inc. is the transportation company contracted with Rainier School District 13. Region Vice President Brian Shuldberg said the company works with the school district to determine the road conditions during route times and communicates delays via telephone as they occur.
“We strive to work closely with each campus as issues arise,” he said.
Shuldberg also said parents’ concerns can be directed either to Midco or the District, adding, “We work together on resolving the issue, following district policy, Oregon Department of Education policy and other state and local regulations.”
Barbra Moberly had concerns of her own after dropping her preschooler off Tuesday morning at the bus stop near her residence on Doan Road.
Cold, dry temperatures and clear roads suggested improvements in the weather from weeks prior, however, the guise of safety soon vanished as the bus began its descent down the hill leading away from Moberly’s home and towards Hudson Park Elementary.
“Our hill’s steep, and it looked like there was a little bit of snow on top of the ice,” she said. “I don’t think (the driver) realized how deep the ice was. She has to stop in the middle of the hill where it’s super steep. Right after she stopped, she kind of just let go of the brakes and the bus slid off the road.”
“It got stuck in the grass. Then she got a little further up and that’s when she just started sliding towards the cars and stopped and then that’s when the FedEx driver saw that she was stuck.”
Moberly wasn’t alarmed at first.
“She slid the first time and I was like, ‘oh, she’ll get out of it,’ and then she turned the corner and it slid again,” she said.
After assessing the situation, Moberly pulled her daughter off the bus.
“I was scared,” Moberly said. “I felt so bad because the bus driver was really nervous, and I didn’t want her to think like she did something wrong.”
The Chief asked Moberly whether she was aware of any delays related to the snow routes.
“No,” she said. “There was no delay, and I think that’s what made all the parents so mad because there should have been.”
Upon seeing the stalled bus, Rusty Pudelko, a FedEx driver, immediately took out a shovel from his van and began chipping away at the ice.
“There are so many people out there that are so mad and angry at everybody and wouldn’t even take a second look, they would just go along with their day,” Moberly said. “He took time out of his route to stop and help people that he didn’t really need to help.”
While Moberly was quick to praise the good Samaritan, she was less impressed with the school district’s response.
“We didn’t get the alerts for the snow routes until we were literally at the bus stop,” Moberly said. “That was frustrating.”
According to Moberly, the scene that unfolded Tuesday was chaos.
“Once the buses got up to the school, they were sliding all over the road,” she said.
Moberly added that she had heard the school bus drivers dropped students off halfway down to the elementary school to avoid icy road conditions.
“All of the cars were getting stuck, and the buses were stuck and sliding,” she said. “The superintendent made it seem like he was doing everything he could and that things were taken care of before the buses got there, and they weren’t, so that was really frustrating.”
“Yesterday was just a perfect storm of bad timing,” Hattrick said. “It was a mess.”
