The scope of work is wide for Rainier city officials heading into spring, with plans to update Rainier parks, ordinances, and the urban growth boundary.
Parks projects
Rainier Public Works Director Sue Lawrence’s goals include finalizing work on the Riverfront Trail, installing a new gazebo in the city park, and improving city hall, water, and wastewater treatment systems.
In August, The Chief reported that volunteers and Rainier city staff members stripped the bridge in anticipation of the third phase of the Riverfront Trail development.
“We’re going to be taking that bridge and using it to connect the riverfront trail to the park,” Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen explained of the project.
Phase three will involve buttressing on either side of Fox Creek.
“(The bridge) has been a community goal for a long time,” Jorgensen said. “The riverfront trail as it exists now through the second phase has gone over (well) in the community. It’s something that I’m personally very proud of, and this just takes it to the next level.”
The third and final bridge building phase of the project is covered by an $80,000 grant from Cowlitz/Wahkiakum Council of Governments.
City ordinances
According to Jorgensen, Rainier City Council will address the issues surrounding city ordinances at a public hearing sometime in May.
“Code enforcement’s been a big thing because there’s no teeth in our ordinances,” he said. “I took an ordinance from St. Helens that sets forth the process and penalties.”
Jorgensen also added that code enforcement for RVs and trailer use, which The Chief reported on back in February, still poses a challenge in Rainier.
Urban expansion
Rainier sits on 250 acres of uninhabitable land, Jorgensen said, and city officials are deliberating over a land swap which might provide more reliable land for propping up housing.
Back in February, Jorgensen provided written and oral testimony to the House Housing Committee in support of a bill that would allow Rainier to adjust the urban growth boundary.
“The city’s urban growth boundary was drawn in the 1980s,” Jorgensen said. “We’re only allowed to develop on cliffs. So, there are definite geographic challenges, and that’s why I wanted to be able to move it to more flat land.”
Master plan and federal funding
Rainier Parks and Recreation Committee is looking to secure funds for more family-friendly amenities outside the city’s budget. Following the results of a communitywide survey, a splash pad, dog park, and putting green were a few such examples highlighted by the council.
“We think we might have enough money in the current fiscal year budget to fund a park master plan,” Jorgensen said.
Jorgensen and Lawrence discussed the projects during the Rainier City Council’s goal setting session earlier this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.