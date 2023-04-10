The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is awarding Oregon $8,559,000 from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) to help upgrade wastewater and stormwater systems.

Fed Funding

The funding is intended to help communities upgrade essential wastewater and stormwater systems to protect public health and treasured water bodies across the nation.

The EPA announced over $775 million nationally from the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act for states, Tribes, and territories through this year’s CWSRF. The funding is in addition to $2.4 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding that was announced by the EPA in February.

