The Catskanie Library District (CLD) has been selected as one of 100 libraries to participate in round three of Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.
The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant. Through conversations with homeschooling families, CLD officials said they will determine how the funding will best support the homeschooling community.
“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” Clatskanie Library Director Maryanne Hirning said. “This grant will allow our library to get to know our residents better and help us build a stronger partnership with families in our community.”
As part of the grant, the CLD staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. The staff will then host three in person conversations with residents about homeschooling needs and how to use the grant funds to support those needs, according to Hirning.
If you are interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation, contact Maryanne Hirning at 503-728-3732, or visit the library for more information.
Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.
“Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL).”
