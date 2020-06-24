Columbia County Economic Team (CCET), Columbia Pacific Economic Development District (Col-Pac) and the Columbia County Board of Commissioners have announced the immediate opening of a grant fund to directly benefit small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oregon Legislature, in partnership with Governor Kate Brown and Business Oregon, has allocated $150,000 in state funds, and the Columbia County Board of Commissioners has allocated $100,000 –a combined total of $250,000 -- for the purpose of providing direct financial assistance to small businesses and non-profit organizations in Columbia County that have been adversely affected by economic conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Information and Applications available for download at smallbizhub.columbiacountyoregon.com All applications are due by midnight, Friday July 3, 2020.
According to the state program providing the matching funds, small businesses and some non-profits are eligible if they are:
- In Columbia County
- Also registered in Oregon
- Current/compliant on taxes
- Adversely impacted as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis.
- 25 or fewer employees as of February 29, 2020.
- 50% or more reduction to sales as a result of the COVID -19 crisis.
- Have not received federal financial funding relief through the CARES Act of 2020
- Federally registered 5019(c)(3) non-profits
“Our county board of commissioners originally seeded this grant fund and we were fortunate to successfully receive matching funds from the state through a collaborative effort with Col-Pac,” CCET Interim Executive Director Paul Vogel said. “This is critical, flexible money that business owners can put to immediate use in adapting their business, retaining employees, any number of things that will help them navigate, re-open, stay open and begin to recover."
"We are pleased to work with Business Oregon, the County and CCET to make these funds available to our small businesses in Columbia County," Col-Pac executive director Mary McArthur said. We hope that these grants as well as other important services will help our business owners and communities continue to find their footing through this public health and economic crisis."
Eligible applications will be reviewed for potential funding and notified if a grant award will be made. Grant checks are expected to be available by July 31.
