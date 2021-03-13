A socially distanced open house event has been scheduled for Saturday, April 10 to mark the 100-year anniversary of Rainier’s historic city hall building.
The event is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. at the front steps of city hall, located at 106 West B Street.
It will feature presentations from board members of the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum, as well as walking and self-guided tours, and will culminate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Historic displays will be available for viewing in the council chambers and the museum, which is located on the second floor of city hall.
Rainier’s historic City Hall was first opened to the public April 13, 1921. City staff and museum board members and volunteers have collaborated to create an open house event that allows attendees to safely participate in a variety of activities at multiple locations inside and outside of city hall to better allow for appropriate social distancing.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing standards during the event.
For more information, call Rainier City Hall at 503-556-7301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.