Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has marked her 100th day in office by highlighting the progress made – and the investments that are needed this session – to deliver on her top three priorities:

  • Housing and homelessness
  • Mental health and addiction
  • Early literacy
Marking 100 Days

“Our 100-day sprint has laid the foundation to improve the lives of all Oregonians,” Governor Kotek said.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Should there be more sheriff's deputies in Columbia County?

You voted: