Clatskanie is in line for $100,000 from the Oregon Department of Transportation to help with street improvements.
Clatskanie and other small cities around the state who have qualified are receiving $5.1 million in funding after the Small City Allotment Advisory Committee unanimously approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2022 Small City Allotment program.
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said the city will be receiving $100,000 next fiscal year (2022-23) to pave Tichenor Street.
"The Tichenor street repave has been a long needed project but one we put off until we could replace the sewer line," Hinkelman said. "The sewer line replacement was a multi- year, multi-phase project that started in fiscal year 2015-16 and was completed in fiscal year 2019-20. The last part of the Tichenor Street infrastructure improvement is to replace the water line on Tichenor from 4th St to 7th St. That project is budgeted for this fiscal year."
Hinkelman said the city had wanted to do the project right now but supply chain issues prevented that.
"Specifically, the water pipe itself was needed and we are not expected to get delivery until December, so we will reschedule the work and do that project in the spring. Once done, we can then repave Tichenor.
Hinkelman estimated the project at $275,000, of which $100,000 will come from the SCA grant and the remaining $175,000 will come from the city's annual Capital Improvement Project allotment form the Clatskanie Timber Fund.
ODOT Director Kris Strickler finalized the selection for the small cites projects with his approval.
'We received 92 applications requesting $9,032,850 and were able to award 53 projects totaling $5,135,900," Strickler said in reviewing and approving the committee's recommendation.
The approved projects include improvement such as, replacing 18 non-compliant curb ramps along with pavement preservation in Durham; adding curb, gutters, sidewalks, bike lanes and curb ramps on selected roads in Scio; and rebuilding roads to match existing curb lines while paving the full width of road, including shoulders, in Maupin.
Oregon's historic transportation funding package, Keep Oregon Moving from the 2017 Oregon Legislature, created the Small City Allotment program to help communities fix local roads. The program receives $5 million each year and includes any cost savings from previous years rolled into the distribution formula. Recipient cities must have less than 5,000 population and project selection includes on-site visits. To include as many cities as possible, no matching funds are required.
Programs like the Small City Allotment help ODOT in its efforts to build and support a modern transportation system, one of three top priorities in the agency's 2021 - 2023 Strategic Action Plan.
