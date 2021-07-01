As Gov. Kate Brown's executive order reopening the state's economy took effect Wednesday, June 30, most businesses and public offices began to return to normalcy.
"We are encouraging people to carefully reengage," Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce Director Monica Seidl said. "We are hopeful for businesses to get back to work and be able to hire employees."
Seidl said the chamber is ask customers to be patient with businesses that are short staffed and doing what they can to navigate that situation.
"It has been a long year and a half, but I think this is a step in the right direction," she said of the reopening. "Those who wanted to be vaccinated are, and those who have not been vaccinated have been given the opportunity. We all have different belief systems and need to respect everyone’s freedom. It is after-all our Independence Week. We should all be celebrating our country and the right we have to be free."
At Bundy’s Cafe and Drive-In along Highway 30, the owner’s son, Tom Howe said, "I’m not sure about that yet" - when asked if they were changing policies.
Howe said Bundy's employees were still wearing masks while on duty as of Wednesday afternoon, June 30.
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said its back to normal.
"City Hall is fully open and no employees are wearing masks, nor are we requiring the public to wear masks," he said.
Hinkelman said the Clatskanie City Council will be lifting the state of emergency issued at the onset of the pandemic when it meets during regular session next week.
Rainier already moving ahead
In Rainier, City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said the Rainier City Hall re-opened to the public several weeks ago, on March 1.
"That was due to the county’s risk level being lowered at that point from Extreme to High," Jorgensen said. "Also, the city had received COVID-related grant funding to pay for a touchless entry system and safety and security enhancements to limit any potential exposure for employees and the public. Those improvements were completed in late February, so we felt it was appropriate to re-open and that it could be done safely at that time."
Jorgensen said the city council meetings were held via Zoom for a few months, but the city resumed traditional in-person meetings around in late spring, with social distancing and masks being worn by all.
"It's always been the city’s policy to adhere to the public health guidelines put forth by state regulators," he said. "The widespread distribution of the vaccine and the wearing of masks gave those regulators enough confidence to move forward with lifting restrictions.
Jorgensen said city employees are welcome to continue wearing face coverings if they wish, but the city has not imposed any restrictions beyond what state officials implemented. If the state is no longer requiring masks to be worn, Jorgensen said the city will not be requiring its employees to do so.
"The public has endured much discomfort and inconvenience over the last year for the sake of limiting the spread of the virus," he said. "Business owners have been strained by capacity limits and other restrictions on their operations, employees were put out of work and most gatherings were prohibited. We’re pleased that our businesses will be able to serve their customers and that workers can return to their jobs. The vitality of our small businesses is critical to the city. We stood with them during this difficult time and applaud their patience in adhering to the state’s public health guidelines."
Jordensen said the popular city celebration, Rainier Days is scheduled for July 9-11 and the city welcomes the opportunity to have residents and visitors to the community enjoy that annual event.
Rainier, like other cities in the state declared a State of Emergency as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across Oregon in March 2020. Jorgensen said as of June 30, that declaration remained in place.
"The emergency declaration is certainly something that the council can look into at its July 12 meeting," he said. "The agenda isn’t yet finalized, but will be early next week."
At the Rainier Grocery Outlet, owner James Day said the store will keep protective screens around cashier stations as a continued health an safety measure.
"Customers and staff don't have to wear masks or social distance," Day said.
Columbia County
Columbia County officials announced on the county's Facebook page on Wednesday, that requirements for county employees and the public concerning wearing masks, social distancing, and limited capacity in county facilities are also lifted.
“These lifted restrictions do not apply to specialized settings like healthcare, public transportation, correctional facilities and certain other congregate settings where enhanced COVID-19 precautions will remain necessary,” the post reads. “All County departments with public-facing functions shall continue to implement procedures for setting and managing service by phone, on-line, or by appointment, when necessary. CC Rider and the Columbia County Jail shall continue to comply with all Federal and State guidance related to public transportation and congregate care facilities."
Governor thanks Oregonians
Governor Brown said the reopening is a celebration of Oregon’s strength, resilience, and collaboration.
“We celebrate brighter days ahead. And, today we celebrate that Oregon is 100% open for business,” Brown said during a speech at the at reopening celebration of Providence Park in Portland Wednesday afternoon.
“I look forward to seeing Oregon’s restaurants and mainstreet businesses flourish as vibrant community cornerstones.,” Brown said. “We are all excited to celebrate the July 4th holiday weekend with family and friends. And I smile at the thought of our children going back to the classroom, five days a week this fall.”
Brown said the reopening of Oregon’s economy is a historic moment for the state.
However, while we enter a new chapter today, our work is far from over,” she said. “We will be relentless in our efforts to finish the job, closing our equity gaps, and reaching every Oregonian with information and vaccines. That means we need to continue this education effort, person to person, neighbor to neighbor. We remain fiercely committed in our efforts to build a more just and equitable, and a safer and stronger Oregon.”
OSHA lifts restrictions
The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has removed the facial covering and physical distancing requirements of its COVID-19 rule for all workplaces, with certain exceptions, including health care, public transit, and airports.
The move by the division is part of a formal process involving initial amendments to the existing requirements of its COVID-19 rule for all workplaces. It also encompasses similar changes that will be made to another COVID-19 rule addressing housing provided by employers, including as part of agricultural operations.
The lifting of the facial covering and distancing requirements are consistent with previous public announcements about the reopening of Oregon, including by Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority.
However, that does not mean that all of Oregon OSHA’s COVID-19 requirements are going away immediately, agency officials said. For the rule addressing all workplaces, examples of measures that will remain in place longer include optimization of ventilation, notification of a positive case in the workplace, and proper steps to take if an employee must quarantine.
While the facial covering and distancing provisions are removed from the rule addressing employer-provided housing, the rule’s measures - including placement of beds and air purifiers - remain in place.
The changes implemented by Oregon OSHA do not preclude businesses from choosing to put their own facial covering and distancing measures in place, as long as they do so according to public health guidelines and keeping in mind accommodations for people with disabilities.
Oregon OSHA extended its requirements for all workplaces, which took effect May 4, to maintain risk-reducing safety measures for workers against the coronavirus. The requirements were developed – and, in several cases, adjusted – based on extensive public input, comments, and technical and stakeholder review.
