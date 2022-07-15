A $30 million development project is in the works to ready Oregon’s north coast shoreline for new ships and could help boost Clatskanie’s economy.
The U.S. Coast Guard has awarded a contract to “GWWH A Joint Venture” to expand Coast Guard shoreside facilities at East Tongue Point in Astoria.
The $30 million contract provides design-build improvements at the facility to accommodate the homeporting of fast response cutters (FRCs).
The facilities are planned to include a fixed pier, two floating docks, gangways between the docks and pier, cutter shore tie utilities on the pier, underground utilities on the shore, new pavement and parking and a security fence around the site. Additionally, the contract includes dredging 96,500 cubic yards of sediment and an additional 18,000 cubic yards of clean sand fill.
Critical step
“The expansion of the facilities at Tongue Point is the first critical step in bringing the newest class of cutters to the Oregon Coast,” Sector Columbia River Commander Captain Scott Jackson said. “The Fast Response Cutters that will be stationed in Astoria will ensure that future generations of Coast Guard men and women continue to provide expert service to the people of the Pacific Northwest for many years to come.”
FRCs are the newest class of ships currently being produced for the Coast Guard. At 154 feet in length and a maximum speed of more than 28 knots, the FRC is designed for multiple missions including drug interdiction; ports, waterways, and coastal security; fisheries law enforcement; search and rescue and national defense.
Each ship is slated to have a crew of 24 crewmembers and will be augmented by shoreside personnel. Forty-five of these vessels are currently in service throughout the nation and abroad.
Named after Coast Guard enlisted heroes, FRCs are replacing the aging island-class 110-foot patrol boats. The FRC project delivers vital capability to the Coast Guard, helping to meet the service’s needs in the coastal zone and adjacent waters.
The FRCs feature advanced command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment; over-the-horizon cutter boat deployment to reach vessels of interest; and improved habitability and seakeeping.
The first FRC to arrive in Astoria at the updated East Tongue Point facility is currently expected to arrive in March 2024. Maintenance and sustainment personnel will begin arriving in summer of 2023.
Clatskanie economic impact
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said the Coast Guard project and having new ships arrive along the north Oregon coast could have a trickle-down impact for Clatskanie.
“There may be a trickle down, especially during construction,” Hinkelman said. “We could see a benefit with perhaps construction workers staying at the new RV park once it is open. I don’t know what impact the expansion will have once it is open, it is a little too far to the west of us for a direct impact.”
The RV park under construction just off Highway 30 at the south end of Clatskanie will be an important economic factor for the city, according to Hinkelman.
“The RV park should have a significant impact on local restaurants and retail stores, especially Safeway,” he said.
Clatskanie is also preparing to build a multi-million-dollar sewer plant to replace the city’s exiting aging facility. Overall, Hinkelman said his city is positioned well for strong economic growth over the next few years.
“Yes, we are poised for economic development that will be beneficial to the area once the Port is finished with the re-zone and the permits for NEXT get issued.”
Follow the development of these projects at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.