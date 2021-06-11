At 4 a.m. Monday, May 24, my friend Jim Dias died.
Jim was a former USDA Food inspector, FFA (Future Farmers of America) teacher, Farmers Home Administrator, Realtor, and Insurance agent. He was also a military man who served both in the Airforce and the Army (He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel).
Jim was a man of many talents.
I had the privilege of serving in the military with him and I also shared an adjoining USDA office. I worked for NRCS and he worked for FmHA (Farmers Home Administration). While I was there, Jim had the highest number of USDA loans with the lowest default rate of any office in Oregon. Thanks to Jim, a number of people, who might never have had the opportunity, were able to buy a home.
While in the military, he traveled to Europe and Asia and providing training to both American and foreign militaries. He instructed people in the laws of land warfare and how to treat and deal with civilians, refugees, as well as how rebuild a foreign nation’s infrastructure. Even in the military, he was a builder, a helper and a person who did his best to try and make the world a little better place.
Jim Dias will be missed. He was a great person to know and a wonderful friend
Bill Eagle
St. Helens
