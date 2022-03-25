Columbia County is moving forward with a hospital feasibility study.

A request for proposals from contractors to conduct the study was published in The Chronicle March 9.

The significant need for a hospital located within the county has been highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Columbia County Public Information Officer Mark Pacheco.

“County residents need to travel to a neighboring county or out of state to access emergency medical care or visit hospitalized friends and family.” Pacheco said.

History

In October 2021, The Chronicle published an interview with Columbia County Public Health Director Michael Paul asking a series of questions about the need for a hospital in the county.

Paul explained that several decades ago the Oregon State Legislature established a health planning program within the Oregon Heath Authority, and it directed the Oregon Health Authority to adopt rules specifying criteria and procedures for making decisions as to the need for new healthcare facilities, including hospitals. The primary goal of the program is to assure that health services are adequately distributed around the state, without unnecessary duplication of services or excessive costs to patients.

“In 2009, the Oregon Health Authority denied an application submitted by Columbia Health District to build a 12-bed hospital in St. Helens,” Paul said.

In the 2021 article, The Chronicle also asked Paul if he thought the time is right for Columbia County to open discussions about citing a hospital in the county, and if so, why?

Paul said that periodically evaluating access to all levels of care is an important governmental function, whether it leads to the development of a hospital or not.

“As we move into the rescue and recovery phase of COVID, it’s important for local and state agencies to undertake a critical review of our systems and evaluate continuity and availability of care,” Paul said. “Health equity is a key component of public health modernization; it means that everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible. In this context, it means that hospitals should be located strategically so that specific communities are not suffering worse health outcomes than other communities because of the location of hospitals.”

According to Paul, the pandemic has also brought additional scrutiny to certificate of need laws and some experts argue these laws actually limit access to healthcare services because they favor large, established health systems.

“Several states are considering reforms,” Paul said. “I do believe the time is right to have those tough conversations. Our local governments need to weigh the secondary effects, both positive and negative. It’s very clear that healthcare systems and hospitals play an important role in local economies and are often the largest employers in the communities they serve. Hospitals are known as anchor institutions because of their significance to community and economic development.”

Following the published article with Paul in October 2021, the Chronicle conducted an online poll asking readers if they believe it is time to build a hospital in Columbia County. In the responses published in The Chronicle’s Nov. 3 edition, 76% said yes, 24% said no.

The next steps

To explore the viability of a county hospital, the Columbia County Board of Commissioners needs to examine the data provided by a hospital feasibility study, according to Pacheco.

“A feasibility study is a multi-phase project that can be a significant undertaking,” Pacheco said. “The first step is to complete a market and financial feasibility study to see if the project can move forward. With favorable results, the Board of Commissioners can look into other factors such as the type of hospital, possible locations, cost, and funding.”

Pacheco added that county residents will receive updates at weekly Columbia County Board of Commissioner meetings, through traditional and social media updates, and from the Columbia County website concerning the hospital study.

“Community feedback is welcomed during public meetings and via phone or email.,” Pacheco said. “Regular town hall meetings will be scheduled, providing community input opportunities if the project gets positive forward movement.”

The Chronicle also reached out to Columbia County Commissioner Margaret Maguder asking the following question.

Given what we understand was a failed effort to establish a hospital district in Columbia County a few years ago and public concerns about millions of dollars allegedly “unaccounted for,” how will you help county residents and businesses operators understand how the county will carefully manage this latest effort in a transparent approach?

“The Board of Commissioners is currently gathering information to see if there is a pathway to siting a hospital within Columbia County,” Marguder said. “The feasibility study is a very preliminary step in the overall process of securing a hospital for our county. If the process does move forward, the Board will take the appropriate steps to ensure that the community is involved, has oversight, and is provided with transparency.”

Follow this developing story at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.