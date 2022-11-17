Kevin James Reynolds has been taken into custody without incident, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office.
Reynolds was apprehended around 12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
Several law enforcement agencies were initially involved in the search for Reynolds over the past week.
These agencies include Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and St. Helens Police Department.
Kevin James Reynolds was taken into custody Nov. 17
