Community Calendar
Dec. 9 County 9-1-1 Board Meeting
Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District Board of Directors Regular Meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. and will be conducted via Zoom. For instructions on how to join the meeting via Zoom please contact our Administrative staff at 503-366-6973.
Don Coin Walrod Scholarship
The Deer Island Grange is now accepting applications for the Don Coin Walrod Scholarship. The scholarship is created for a Columbia County high school senior. Applicants may attend a trade school, community college, or university of their choice, but must major in agriculture, education, forestry, or animal science. Applications are available from each of the Columbia County high school counselor offices and must be post marked by April 1, 2022. Mail applications to: Don Coin Walrod Scholarship, 64556 Columbia River Highway, Deer Island, Oregon 97054.
On Going
Lower Columbia River Watershed Council meets at 7 p.m. every other second Tuesday. Meetings are currently held electronically by Zoom. For more information, contact Council Coordinator Allan Whiting at E-mail: allan@whitingenv.com, or call 503-789-9240 Visit the council's website for agenda postings and Zoom info: Events Page — LOWER COLUMBIA RIVER WATERSHED COUNCIL.
The Rainier Oregon Historical Museum is open from noon - 4 p.m. Saturday (except major holidays weekends). It is located inside Rainier City Hall on the 3rd floor. Go in side entrance and take the elevator to the 3rd floor. For more information, all 360-751-7039.
Rainier City Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Rainier Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. It will be closed Sundays and Mondays. No more than six patrons will be allowed inside the library at any given time.
Avamere at St Helens hosts a Virtual Dementia Support Group – 3rd Wednesday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. For more details, contact Jenny Hicks/Avamere at St Helens at 503-366-8070.
