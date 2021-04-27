Today, April 27, is the last day for voters to register for the May 18 Special District Election.
If voters have an existing Oregon drivers license, they can register online at oregonvotes.gov, otherwise a person would need to fill out a voter registration card and submit it by April 27.
The election
Ballots for the May 18 Special Election are expected to be mailed to voters beginning April 28.
The election includes candidates for school boards, fire districts, the Port of Columbia County and two local money measures.
Clatskanie School
District 6J
Director Pos. 3
Katherine Willis
Director Pos. 4
Kathy Engel
Director Pos. 5
Ian Wiggins
Rainier School District 13
Director Zone 1
Elizabeth Richardson
Director Zone 2
Kari Hollander
Jeff Flatt
Director Zone 4
Noel Hisey
Director Zone 5
Melissa P Schoen
Christine Usher
Director Zone 7
Darren K Vaughn
Christina (Tina) Hendricks
Sidney Goodrich
Clatskanie Rural Fire
Protection District
Director Pos. 1
(No Candidate Filed)
Director Pos. 2
William Mellinger
Director Pos. 3
David Scott
Clatskanie Library District
Director Pos. 1
Ellyn Bell
Director Pos. 2
Nikole Young
Lucius Jones
Port of Columbia County
Comm. Pos. 4
Robert Keyser
Comm. Pos. 5
Sabbath Rain Mikelson
Brian Fawcett
Rainier Cemetery
Maintenance District
Director Pos. 2
Judy A Lepin
Director Pos. 3
Scott Falconer
Money Measures
Voters will be asked to approve a general obligation bond for school improvements at the Clatskanie School District. and a five-year local option tax for operations of the Rainier Cemetery District.
Ballots are due by 8 p.m., May 18.
See more details at the Columbia County Elections website.
