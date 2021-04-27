Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Today, April 27, is the last day for voters to register for the May 18 Special District Election.

Ballot Box

Voters can mail in their ballots or drop them into one of several ballot boxes around Columbia County.

If voters have an existing Oregon drivers license, they can register online at oregonvotes.gov, otherwise a person would need to fill out a voter registration card and submit it by April 27.

The election

Ballots for the May 18 Special Election are expected to be mailed to voters beginning April 28.

The election includes candidates for school boards, fire districts, the Port of Columbia County and two local money measures.

Clatskanie School

District 6J

Director Pos. 3

Katherine Willis

Director Pos. 4

Kathy Engel

Director Pos. 5

Ian Wiggins

Rainier School District 13

Director Zone 1

Elizabeth Richardson

Director Zone 2

Kari Hollander

Jeff Flatt

Director Zone 4

Noel Hisey

Director Zone 5

Melissa P Schoen

Christine Usher

Director Zone 7

Darren K Vaughn

Christina (Tina) Hendricks

Sidney Goodrich

Clatskanie Rural Fire

Protection District

Director Pos. 1

(No Candidate Filed)

Director Pos. 2

William Mellinger

Director Pos. 3

David Scott

Clatskanie Library District

Director Pos. 1

Ellyn Bell

Director Pos. 2

Nikole Young

Lucius Jones

Port of Columbia County

Comm. Pos. 4

Robert Keyser

Comm. Pos. 5

Sabbath Rain Mikelson

Brian Fawcett

Rainier Cemetery

Maintenance District

Director Pos. 2

Judy A Lepin

Director Pos. 3

Scott Falconer

Money Measures

Voters will be asked to approve a general obligation bond for school improvements at the Clatskanie School District. and a five-year local option tax for operations of the Rainier Cemetery District.

Ballots are due by 8 p.m., May 18.

See more details at the Columbia County Elections website.

