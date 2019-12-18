On Wednesday, Dec. 11, locals gathered to ‘Paint to Fight Hunger’ in an effort to raise money for HOPE of Rainier’s food pantry. Lead by Hope Wirta, a local artist, speaker, writer and advocate of the food bank, tickets were sold for $45 and included all painting supplies and light appetizers provided by Cornerstone Café. Wirta lead the group in the painting of a silhouetted forest against a starry night sky, and ultimately raised $936 for HOPE of Rainier, which will amount to 2,808 meals provided.
Articles
- Clatskanie native awarded Sheriff of the Year
- Lockout at Clatskanie Elementary School
- Police reports: crime in Columbia County
- Dennis Earl McLeod Jr.
- Port approves fourth amendment for NEXT
- PCC obtains land in Columbia County, set to begin construction on facility
- Columbia County schedules public forums, hearing to discuss CC Rider service cuts
- Letter: Rural Oregon at risk
- Andrea Larson
- Paint to Fight Hunger raises close to $1k
