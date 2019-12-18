Paint to Fight Hunger
Hope Wirta

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, locals gathered to ‘Paint to Fight Hunger’ in an effort to raise money for HOPE of Rainier’s food pantry. Lead by Hope Wirta, a local artist, speaker, writer and advocate of the food bank, tickets were sold for $45 and included all painting supplies and light appetizers provided by Cornerstone Café. Wirta lead the group in the painting of a silhouetted forest against a starry night sky, and ultimately raised $936 for HOPE of Rainier, which will amount to 2,808 meals provided.

