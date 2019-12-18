Visiting and picture taking highlighted the day when approximately 65 relatives and friends gathered in the fellowship hall at Clatskanie Baptist Church on Sat., Nov. 30, to help Ruth Soderstrom celebrate her 95th birthday.
Born in Aurora, Oregon on Dec. 2, 1924, Ruth came to Clatskanie in March of 1925 with her parents Jack and Lillian LaFountaine. She graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1942 and lived there until moving to Manzanita around 1988 with her husband Clarence Soderstrom, another long-time resident of Clatskanie. He passed away in 1999. Ruth moved back to Clatskanie in July 2006.
Attending the party were Ruth’s children and their spouses Ron and Barbie Svenson of Scappoose; John and Lynné Svenson of Clatskanie; Gary and Sandy Soderstrom of Clatskanie; Marie Greenwalt of Hillsboro; Susan Shaw of Albuquerque, Arizona; her sister-in-law Delores LaFountaine of Dallas, Oregon; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends from the Pacific Northwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.