The Raymond Carver Writing Festival (RCWF), a free celebration of the art of writing and of one of its greatest practitioners, is set Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, in Clatskanie, Oregon where the world-renowned poet and short story writer was born 85 years ago.
Centered at the Clatskanie Cultural Center (CCC), 75 S. Nehalem Street, the RCWF’s guest of honor will be Anis Mojgani, Oregon’s Poet Laureate. He will read poetry during Friday’s evening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. in the CCC ballroom. The reception also will feature presentations on Carver and his connection to Clatskanie, informational displays by the Writer’s Guild of Astoria, Salal Review, Columbia River Writers, and C.C. Stern Type Foundry.
Those attending will have the opportunity to visit with RCWF presenters and purchase their books. Refreshments will be served. Posters and shirts will be available for sale along with a small selection of Raymond Carver books Saturday morning, May 20, Mojgani will speak on “Collaboration with oneself - between the finding and the creating” from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the ballroom. With one exception, all RCWF events are free and open to the public.
A dinner on Saturday, May 20, is open to the public, but there is a $20 charge. Reservations may be made at www.raymondcarverwritingfestival.org. The festival will begin Friday, May 19, with “Parking Lot Poetry” in the Safeway parking lot alongside Highway 30 in Clatskanie. That event is inspired by what Raymond Carver (1938-1988) and his wife Tess Gallagher did on Carver’s only visit back to his birthplace in August of 1984.
Available at the outdoor poetry reading will be festival information, maps for a self-guided walking tour of Carver’s birthplace, mural and sculpture, the Clatskanie Library, and the Clatskanie Historical Museum at the Castle where Carver memorabilia is on display. Also available for purchase will be keepsake posters and t-shirts, while supplies last. “Short Cuts,” a movie based on Carver’s works, will be shown beginning at 2 p.m. in the Birkenfeld Theatre at the CCC. There is no charge for admission to the movie, and free popcorn will be available. “Short Cuts” is rated R.
Following Mojgani’s presentation Saturday, RCWF participants are invited to attend workshops offered by Pacific Northwest writers including: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., “Carver: Beyond Short Fiction,” presented in the CCC’s Birkenfeld Theatre by Michael Mills, a professor at Peninsula College in Port Angeles, Wash., or “”Beating Writer’s Block and Generating New Ideas,” presented in the ballroom by Longview author K.A. Ralston; 1:30-2:30 p.m.”Beginning Haiku,” presented in the ballroom by Clatskanie poet Estrella Brown, or “That Elusive Thing Called Voice,” presented in the theatre by Astoria author Marianne Monson. 2:45-3:45 p.m.: “How to Get Published,” presented in the theatre by poet Joseph Green, professor emeritus of Lower Columbia College in Longview, or “Mini Zines for Writers,” presented in the ballroom by Cathlamet poet Dayle Olson.
Winners of the RCWF youth poetry contest, held during the month of April, will be announced and presentations of awards made in the Birkenfeld Theatre at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by the dinner in the ballroom at 5:30 p.m. Closing event of the 2023 RCWF will be the presentation of awards for the adult and Haiku poetry contests in the ballroom at 7 p.m., followed by a Poetry Jam, at which an open mic will be offered to those wishing to share their poetry.
Sponsors of the RCWF are: the Oregon Arts Commission, Oregon Humanities, Oregon Heritage Commission, Oregon Historical Society, State Historical Preservation Office, Columbia County Cultural Coalition, Oregon Cultural Trust, Clatskanie Foundation, Clatskanie Library, Wauna Credit Union, Writer’s Guild of Astoria, C.C. Stern Type Foundry, Clatskanie Arts Commission, Jerome White, Clatskanie Friends of the Library, Clatskanie Historical Society, Portland General Electric (PGE) - Port Westward and Beaver Plants.
