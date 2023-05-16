The Raymond Carver Writing Festival (RCWF), a free celebration of the art of writing and of one of its greatest practitioners, is set Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, in Clatskanie, Oregon where the world-renowned poet and short story writer was born 85 years ago.

Raymond Carver

World-famous poet and short story writer Raymond Carver (1938-1988).

Centered at the Clatskanie Cultural Center (CCC), 75 S. Nehalem Street, the RCWF’s guest of honor will be Anis Mojgani, Oregon’s Poet Laureate. He will read poetry during Friday’s evening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. in the CCC ballroom. The reception also will feature presentations on Carver and his connection to Clatskanie, informational displays by the Writer’s Guild of Astoria, Salal Review, Columbia River Writers, and C.C. Stern Type Foundry.

