The following is from the American Red Cross Cascades Region.
The devastating wildfires much of Oregon experienced last summer was a stark reminder for many to be prepared for a disaster. It was six months ago this week that wildfires raged throughout the state, forcing thousands from their homes with little warning.
That experience is motivating many to be better prepared and create safety plans for their family. Whether it’s a wildfire, home fire, earthquake or any other type of disaster, having a preparedness kit and a plan is important for families and individuals to stay safe.
To help Oregonians be better prepared, the Red Cross Cascades Region is hosting a free, virtual wildfire safety preparedness class from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, as part of its free emergency preparedness presentations series. All presentations are virtual, and everyone is welcome to attend.
How to prepare for emergencies
Taking place every Tuesday in March from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., classes will cover the most common disasters we face in the Pacific Northwest and how to prepare for them. Whether you’re motivated to start building your preparedness kit, or need a refresher course, these classes are designed to help families and individuals learn how to be better prepared.
Information and links can be found at redcross.org/cascades.
- March 9: Wildfire Safety
- March 16: Earthquake Safety
- March 23: Flooding Safety
- March 30: Home Fire Safety
We recognize that preparing for emergencies looks a little different right now, but the three basic action steps remain the same: Build a Kit, Make a Plan and Be Informed. In addition to the preparedness series, the Red Cross Cascades Region has a free downloadable Prepare! Guide available in four languages, English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Russian.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.
The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.
For more information, please visit redcross.org/cascades or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossCasc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.