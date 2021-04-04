Brenda Tschida said establishing Rainier Ladies is a dream come true.
“I wanted a group for other women to encourage and support each other and make friends along the way,” she said. “There were a lot of women here looking for friends.”
Tschida said the groups was established in November and in March Rainier Ladies became a nonprofit.
“The mission of our group is to help wherever we can and when we can,” she said. “We help each other as well as the community. We have done meal trains for each other and cried and laughed on each others shoulders.”
According to Tschida, the group is involved in the community by conducting a wide range of the service projects.
“We have helped people without food have a Thanksgiving or just a meal, we have bought groceries for families in need, we have given Christmas presents to children who otherwise would not have had any,” she said. “We are starting meals in the park and hopefully movies in the park soon. We will fundraise and give back to the community.
Tschida said her group is also considering holding a community ball to take place in Rainier.
“We are now over 408 members and we have enough people to make a significant impact on a small community and that is what we intend to do, so being a nonprofit allows us to implement more charitable acts,” Tschida said.
Women interested in joining the Rainier Ladies can visit the following Facebook link: www.facebook.com/groups/1002281120109988.
“There are no requirements and anyone within Columbia County can join,” Tschida said. “We have a free membership and a membership that is $35.95 for the year that comes with perks.”
Tschida said she is grateful to Denise Watson in helping develop Rainier Ladies and Michelle Ellsworth for developing shirts and attire for events.
“I also want to thank all the ladies who have made a dream come true,” Tschida said. “I have met so many kind hearted wonderful women in this group. We allow no drama and we have had none. It’s a positive vibes group only. It truly is a special group of women.”
For more information, email Tschida at Rainierladies@gmail.com
If you know of someone, an agency or business, or a group, that is making a positive difference in our community and would like to see them featured in Who We Are, email details to jruark@countrymedia.net.
