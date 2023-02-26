The Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation has awarded 56 grants to local nonprofits across its footprint totaling $331,500.

The grants include funds for Turning Point Community Center, Inc in Clatskanie. Turning Point is a social service agency located at 2020 E Columbia River Highway in Clatskanie.

Turning Point Community Center

Turning Point is a social service agency in Clatskanie.
