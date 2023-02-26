The Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation has awarded 56 grants to local nonprofits across its footprint totaling $331,500.
The grants include funds for Turning Point Community Center, Inc in Clatskanie. Turning Point is a social service agency located at 2020 E Columbia River Highway in Clatskanie.
Umpqua’s latest round of grants support nonprofit organizations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada, and are part of the bank’s overall foundation and corporate giving program that has invested more than $17 million since the foundation was formed in 2014.
“We’re deeply committed to helping nonprofits provide critical community services that improve the economic prosperity for under-resourced individuals, families and small businesses,” said Randy Choy, Umpqua Bank vice president of community giving and managing director of the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation. “We look forward to continue aiding organizations through volunteerism and grants throughout 2023 and are grateful for all the hard work by these nonprofits in our regions that help better the lives of others in need.”
These nonprofits, selected from among hundreds of applicants in the final of three grant cycles in 2022, demonstrated a steadfast commitment to serving low-to-moderate-income populations in at least one of eight categories: family engagement and resiliency; financial competency; housing stability and home ownership; college, career or technical readiness; entrepreneurship and business expansion; vibrant and equitable neighborhoods; technical and digital connectivity; and small business support and financial guidance.
