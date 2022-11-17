Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

There is good news for lovers of song -The Clatskanie Community Choir is once again active and will be performing their first concert November 18.

The Voices

The Clatskanie Community Choir.

The concert will be held at the Birkenfeld Theatre in the Clatskanie Cultural Center, located at 75 S. Nehalem Street. The concert will start at 7 p.m. and admission is free with donations accepted.

