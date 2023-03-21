The Rainier Jr. Sr. High School History Bowl Team has returned to campus as winners taking 1st place in the Greater Portland Regional History Bee and Bowl. Pictured is the team Coach Demko with their trophies.
“They learned teamwork in a competition format through history and they were excited about their accomplishment,” Demko said. “I am very proud of them for their accomplishment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.