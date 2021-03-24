After a break in tradition last year because of the pandemic, members of Clatskanie’s Chapter T P.E.O. will once again sell bouquets of farm-fresh tulips on Easter weekend.
The colorful bouquets, at $6 each, will be available in front of Hi-School Pharmacy and Farmhouse Coffee in the Evergreen Shopping Center in Clatskanie from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 2, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.
Proceeds from the sale benefit scholarships for women. The Clatskanie chapter of the philanthropic education organization has successfully sponsored many local women for P.E.O. scholarships.
Current recipients include Katherine Jolma, who just received her nursing degree. from Oregon Health Sciences University; Sierra Bechdoldt and Aleisha Wilson-Yaakola at Oregon State University; Hannah Reeves and Madeline Moravec, studying at Portland State University, and Kaitlyn Sizemore, who will begin her post-secondary studies at Clatsop Community College next fall.
For more information about the Clatskanie chapter, contact Deborah Hazen at 503-338-8268 or email to dshazen13@gmail.com.
