The Writer’s Guild of Astoria and Astoria Visual Arts announce the 2023 North Coast Writer’s Residency.
Now in its fifth year, this jointly sponsored residency affords both established and emerging writers the time, space, and solitude needed to work uninterrupted on a project of their choosing. Submissions are accepted by email.
One selected writer-in-residence will have the opportunity to spend one week in meaningful pursuit of creative work. The residency provides time and space in an idyllic setting to make substantial progress on a significant writing project. Writers of novels, short stories, nonfiction, plays, memoir, poetry, screenplays, and hybrid manuscripts will be considered.
The week of the residency will be determined by the program hosts and chosen writer. Lodging and a stipend of $250 are provided. A reception and public reading will be held at the end of the residency at the Astoria Visual Arts Gallery. Residents are expected to arrange for their round-trip transportation and meals.
How to Apply
Applications must be received by April 30, 2023.
Applications consist of:
A one-page cover letter describing your experience and interests as a writer, your connection with the Pacific Northwest, and what you hope to accomplish during your residency.
A one-page description of your writing project, its scope, and current state.
A five-page writing sample.
A resume or CV, including any publications, if applicable.
