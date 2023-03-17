The Writer’s Guild of Astoria and Astoria Visual Arts announce the 2023 North Coast Writer’s Residency.

Now in its fifth year, this jointly sponsored residency affords both established and emerging writers the time, space, and solitude needed to work uninterrupted on a project of their choosing. Submissions are accepted by email.

Writers Residency

One selected writer-in-residence will have the opportunity to spend one week in meaningful pursuit of creative work.
