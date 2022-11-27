Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Never Come Home, a Portland-based music group, will perform in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. that the Birkenfeld Theatre, 75 S. Nehalen in Clatskanie.

After an amazing national tour and a showcase at the recent IBMA Awards, the Clatskanie Arts Commission is excited to present this amazing group as part of its 33rd annual Performing Arts Series.

