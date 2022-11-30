Editor’s Note: In the Nov. 25 print and online editions, The Chief listed the musical group as Never Come Home. The name is in fact Never Come Down. The Chief is happy to set the record straight.
Never Come Down, a Portland-based music group, will perform in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. that the Birkenfeld Theatre, 75 S. Nehalen in Clatskanie.
After an amazing national tour and a showcase at the recent IBMA Awards, the Clatskanie Arts Commission is excited to present this amazing group as part of its 33rd annual Performing Arts Series.
Weaving together modern and traditional styles of bluegrass and americana, Never Come Down is a based five-piece composed of Joe Suskind (guitar), Crystal Lariza (vocals), Brian Alley (banjo), Kaden Hurst (mandolin), and Ben Ticknor (bass).
Their dedication to thoughtful songwriting and dynamic arrangements highlights polished technical skills and a commitment to listening to each other.
Formed in 2018, the band’s self-titled debut arrived shortly thereafter, and their second album “Better Late Than Never” was released in 2021. They’ve toured internationally and have found acclaim from festivals and venues such as Iceland Airwaves, John Hartford Memorial Fest, Americanafest, FreshGrass and RockyGrass where they were Band Competition winners. In 2021.
Tickets are $20 for adults; $18 for seniors (60+) and students and $15 for children. Tickets may be purchased online at clatskaniearts.org or by calling Elsa at 503-728-3403.
