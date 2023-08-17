Arts Commission

Big Band Concert in the Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Labor Day, September 4 at Clatskanie CVity Park.

The Clatskanie Arts Commission is kicking off its 34th annual Performing Arts Series with a free Big Band Concert in the Park, sponsored by Donna Garlock, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Labor Day, September 4, in the Clatskanie City Park.

Listen to the great music of the North Coast Big Band. Hot dogs, hamburgers, corn on the cob, ice cream and beverages will be on sale as a fundraiser for CAC. In celebration of our new season free coffee and cake will be available at intermission. Bring your chair and enjoy a fun afternoon. Bleacher seating will be available.

