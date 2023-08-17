The Clatskanie Arts Commission is kicking off its 34th annual Performing Arts Series with a free Big Band Concert in the Park, sponsored by Donna Garlock, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Labor Day, September 4, in the Clatskanie City Park.
Listen to the great music of the North Coast Big Band. Hot dogs, hamburgers, corn on the cob, ice cream and beverages will be on sale as a fundraiser for CAC. In celebration of our new season free coffee and cake will be available at intermission. Bring your chair and enjoy a fun afternoon. Bleacher seating will be available.
Clatskanie Arts Commission Performances
Sunday, October 22 at 3 p.m. at the Birkenfeld Theatre
Dixieland group, Black Swan Classic Jazz Band, with singer extraordinaire Marilyn Keller, will start our season.
Sunday, November 12 at 3 p.m. at Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS)
In honor of Veterans, the Oregon Symphonic Band will perform a Salute to Veterans at the Donavon Wooley PAC at Clatskanie Middle/High School. All veterans, band students and children are free.
Sunday, December 3 at 3 p.m. at the Birkenfeld Theatre
Welcoming the holiday season will be the Fireside Social Orchestra performing old-fashioned Christmas favorites.
Sunday, February 18 at 3 p.m. at the Birkenfeld Theatre
Enjoy a little modern chamber music, tango, klezmer, Latin or world music with 3 Leg Torso.
Sunday, March 10 at 3 p.m. at the Birkenfeld Theatre
The Skamokawa Swamp Opera is definitely not an opera. Come join the fun!!
Friday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Birkenfeld Theatre
Singer Will Martin, the voice you have to hear to believe! Acclaimed recording artist and live performer Will, from New Zealand, is renowned for his engaging performance style, alluring personality an expressive voice across multiple music genre.
Tickets are available online at clatskaniearts.org, by calling Elsa at 503.728.3403 or at the Big Band concert on Labor Day. Take advantage of the special purchase of 6 tickets by October 22 and save 15%. If available, tickets will be on sale at the door 30 minutes before the beginning of the performances.
The Birkenfeld Theatre is located at 75 S. Nehalem in Clatskanie. Clatskanie Middle/High School is located at 471 W. Bel Air Drive, Clatskanie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.