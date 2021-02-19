Columbia County students are eligible to apply for scholarships offered by the Southwest Washington Symphony for private music students based on need.
Applications are due on March 1, with scholarships distributed April 1.
Applicants must have had some prior musical training, either in school or through private study. Accordingly, instrumental applicants must be enrolled in grades five through 12. Vocal music applicants must be in grades eight through 12 due to concerns about the physical development of children younger than 13 or 14 years of age.
A major consideration in considering a student’s application will be the extent to which they have demonstrated a commitment to consistent practice. The symphony will request that the applicant supply contact information for a person, such as a school music teacher or private instructor, who can attest to the seriousness of the applicant’s commitment.
In the future the scholarships will be offered on a yearly basis from September through August. Students must re-apply every June to receive the year-long scholarship.
For more information concerning the scholarships visit Southwest Washington Symphony website at http://www.swwasymphony.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.