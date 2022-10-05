With so much great local talent, the Clatskanie Arts Commission couldn’t resist “kickin’ off its season” with the Brownsmead Flats and Astoria Tuba Quartet.
The performance is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at Birkenfeld Theatre, 75 S. Nehalem in Clatskanie.
The Astoria Tuba Quartet’s lush warm sounds, blended from tubas and tenor tubas, surprise most audiences who expect brash, brassy, bombastic sounds. In contrast, audiences hear a mellow, surprisingly soft mixture of musical instruments playing jazz, ballads, Latin, and classical music by composers of comfortable and familiar music.
At this performance you will hear them play such favorites as Low-Down Hoe Down, Wabash Cannon Ball, Over the Rainbow, Hungarian Doo Dah and much more.
The Brownsmead Flats play acoustic music that may be best described as “Crabgrass” which they liken to a folk/bluegrass style with a maritime flavor. The band has a strong focus on vocal harmonies and many of their songs are composed by members of the group and reflect on living in the Pacific Northwest.
This group will be entertaining you with favorites such as Sheetrock Waltz, My Old Kentucky Home, The Gator in Old Blind Slough and many more area favorites – how about Astoria’s Bar?
We guarantee it will be a knee slapping, hand clapping good time.
Tickets are $15 for adults. $13 for seniors (60+) and students. $10 for children. Tickets may be purchased online at clatskaniearts.org, by calling Elsa at 503-728-3403. If tickets are available, you may also purchase them at the door the day of the performance.
Check out the Clatskanie Arts Commission website for other great performances this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.