Nyjah McClain Allen

 Courtesy

Nyiah McClain Allen was born on December 20, 2022, in Toledo, Ohio, to parents Krista and Andrew Allen.

Krista and Andrew graduated from Rainier High School in 2009. He was 7 lbs. 7oz. and 20 inches long. This is the first child for both of them.

