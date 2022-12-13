Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Christmas at the Castle open houses are set for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18, from 1 to 5 p.m. each day at the newly-restored Flippin Castle, home to the Clatskanie Senior Citizens and the Clatskanie Historical Society.

Admission is free for the Dec. 17-18 open houses. Donations are appreciated.

The public is invited to visit and tour the 1900-era Victorian mansion, a National Historic Preservation Site, which includes the local history museum. The Castle is beautifully decorated for the holidays.

